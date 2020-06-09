Menu
Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.
Community groups to benefit from investment

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Jun 2020 4:59 AM
MEMBER for Flynn Ken O’Dowd says funding for the Australian Trust For Conservation Volunteers and the Creche and Kindergarten Association Limited underlines the government’s focus on working with local communities to enhance local areas.

The Australian Trust For Conservation Volunteers will receive $20,000 out of a total cost of $67,100 for the restoration of Sandpiper Park at Tannum Sands ahead of National Tree Day.

The Creche and Kindergarten Association at Biloela will receive $9080 out of a total cost of $13,085 for a recycling program.

“We are working with people who want to help their local environments,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“This is about making a real difference through practical policies.”

Through the National Environmental Science Program, he said $290 million was being invested in evidence-based on-ground strategies that combine the latest environmental science with traditional knowledge and practical land care management.

More than $200 million is being invested in urgent wildlife and habitat recovery projects in the wake of Australia’s devastating bushfires, guided by ecologists and scientists from Wildlife and Threatened Species Bushfire Recovery Expert Panel.

