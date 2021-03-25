Menu
Five community groups from the Gladstone region will share in more than $139,000 in grants from the state government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.
Community groups that will get $139k in grants

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 12:56 PM
Five community groups from the Gladstone region will share in more than $139,000 in grants from the State Government‘s Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The Queensland Government has announced $12.7 million in funding for 545 non-for-profit organisations across Queensland.

Endeavour Foundation will receive $28, 430. 98 from the Gambling Fund. Pictured: Endeavour foundation worker Racquel Nugest
The successful Gladstone community groups that received funding during this round include:

  • Boyne-Tannum Bowls Club Inc., $34,217.62 for an upgraded facility and to purchase equipment.
  • Endeavour Foundation, $28,430.98 to upgrade the bathroom facilities.
  • Gladstone District Gem Rock and Mineral Club Inc., $26,662.41 to purchase equipment and upgrade the facility.
  • Gladstone South Swimming Club Inc., $34,859.00 to purchase a marquee and install tanks.
  • Returned & Services League of Australia Queensland Branch Boyne Tannum Sub Branch Inc., $14,940.00 to install a solar system.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the grants were a great financial boosts for projects that might otherwise been out of reach.

“These grants are helping Queensland communities get back to business,” Mr Butcher said.

Boyne-Tannum Bowls Club Inc will receive $34,217.62. Pictured: Boyne Tannum Bowls Club players (L to R kneeling) Geoff Geekee, manager Myles Collins, Lozza Gaul, Shannon Smith and (L to R standing) Phil Lindfield, Lester Schelbach, president Peter Cameron, Mick Trojak, Carl Finn, Geoff Turnbull, Howard Davies, Tony McGrath and Roger Mills at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club for the 2019 State Pennants.
“I would encourage any community organisations including sporting clubs, P&Cs and not-for-profits to apply for grants of up to $35,000 for projects that will benefit their community.”

Round 109 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund is open for applications until April 30, 2021.

Grants of up to $35,000 are available for equipment, facility upgrades, events, vehicles and more.

To apply for Round 109 visit here.

