Community groups that will get $139k in grants

Five community groups from the Gladstone region will share in more than $139,000 in grants from the state government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The Queensland Government has announced $12.7 million in funding for 545 non-for-profit organisations across Queensland.

Endeavour Foundation will receive $28, 430. 98 from the Gambling Fund.

The successful Gladstone community groups that received funding during this round include:

Boyne-Tannum Bowls Club Inc., $34,217.62 for an upgraded facility and to purchase equipment.

Endeavour Foundation, $28,430.98 to upgrade the bathroom facilities.

Gladstone District Gem Rock and Mineral Club Inc., $26,662.41 to purchase equipment and upgrade the facility.

Gladstone South Swimming Club Inc., $34,859.00 to purchase a marquee and install tanks.

Returned & Services League of Australia Queensland Branch Boyne Tannum Sub Branch Inc., $14,940.00 to install a solar system.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the grants were a great financial boosts for projects that might otherwise been out of reach.

“These grants are helping Queensland communities get back to business,” Mr Butcher said.

Boyne-Tannum Bowls Club Inc will receive $34,217.62.

“I would encourage any community organisations including sporting clubs, P&Cs and not-for-profits to apply for grants of up to $35,000 for projects that will benefit their community.”

Round 109 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund is open for applications until April 30, 2021.

Grants of up to $35,000 are available for equipment, facility upgrades, events, vehicles and more.

To apply for Round 109 visit here.