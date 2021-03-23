Community group’s new name ‘better fit’ for organisation

Formerly known as Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours, the Gladstone community group is now known as Integreat Queensland.

Formerly known as Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours, the Gladstone community group is now known as Integreat Queensland.

A Gladstone community group has had a facelift with a new name and a new location.

Formerly known as Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours, the Gladstone community group is now known as Integreat Queensland.

The organisation has moved from Off Street, Gladstone Central to a new location at 1 Manning Street, South Gladstone.

Integreat Queensland’s official opening was held on Saturday.

Intergreat general manager Julie Pettett said the name change was a better fit for the organisation.

“Integreat Queensland opens up opportunities for everyone from everywhere to get involved, feel welcome, learn new things, and contribute to a strong, thriving local community,” Ms Pettett said.



“We’re making the change as it’s a better fit for what we’re about – supporting everyone from everywhere with opportunities to get involved, feel welcome, learn new things, and contribute to a strong, thriving local community.

“Although our name has changed, our commitment to our community, and new migrants remains the same.”

Ms Pettett said the organisation’s programs, services and networks would continue to help shape a diverse, inclusive community where people would want to live.