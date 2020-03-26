Community groups get projects off the ground

Gladstone Men's Shed will extend their building’s awning after receiving a grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund

SEVEN local community, sports and education organisations are better off after receiving more than $220,000 in funding from the State Government.

The funding is part of the Gambling Community Benefit Funs which boosts organisations to deliver much-needed local services.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was proud to see the State Government recognising such important groups in the community.

“This funding means more valuable resources and services for community members, making a direct impact in a positive way,” Mr Butcher said.

Round 103 of the State Government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund will provide:

$35,000 for Australia Animals Care and Education (SafeHaven) to construct a new resource centre

$31,746 for the Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed to construct a new shed

$21,540.60 for the Clinton Football Club to purchase new marquees

$34,711 for the Gladstone Men’s Shed Association to extend the building awning

$35,000 for the Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten to carry out facility upgrades and install a new shade sail

$35,000 for the Rotary Club of South Gladstone to construct a new viewing platform

$28,600 for the Valleys Junior Rugby League Football Club to install a new solar system.

The GCBF grants are worth between $500 and $35,000 and applications are open to not-for-profit organisations. Over the past 25 years, GCBF has distributed more than $902 million to community groups helping Queenslanders.

For more information on the grants, visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants