Community grant allows BITS Men's Shed better access

SET IN CONCRETE: A new driveway for disabled parking has been installed at Boyne Tannum Men's Shed, with lines due to be painted soon.

SET IN CONCRETE: A new driveway for disabled parking has been installed at Boyne Tannum Men's Shed, with lines due to be painted soon. Contributed

ACESSIBILITY to the Boyne Tannum Mens Shed has been greatly improved after the group received a grant to resurface their disabled parking area.

The purchasing of materials to complete the new driveway was made possible by a $5000 donation from the Yeppoon-based Iwasaki Foundation.

Boyne Tannum Mens Shed treasurer Bruce Williams said community grants were vital to the survival of community organisation.

"Without this type of help, not for profit groups like the mens shed would struggle to raise so much money," he said.

"It didn't cover the full cost of the project, that was $6500 and we put the extra money in to make it up.

"It was important to get the disabled access in there and have it safe as well, otherwise they have to drive in over the rocks and gravel.

"It was a project that had to be done."

A new driveway has been installed at Boyne Tannum Men's Shed Contributed

The Boyne Tannum Mens Shed has been the recipient of a number of grants, including donations from QGC, Australian Mens Shed Association and the Queensland Government Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Nearing their five year celebrations, Boyne Tannum Mens Shed is currently in the process of a number of projects including the set up of a woodwork area, roofing of a metal work area, car parking, retaining walls and fencing.

The group meets at their Canoe Point premises on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8am, and is welcoming new members.