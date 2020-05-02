Community gets behind MP’s call-out

Kylie Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Dilip Kumar, Glenn Butcher, Nicole Branch and Emma Elliott with some of the bags donated by the community for healthcare workers to put their uniforms in.

Kylie Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Dilip Kumar, Glenn Butcher, Nicole Branch and Emma Elliott with some of the bags donated by the community for healthcare workers to put their uniforms in.

THE Gladstone community has rallied to show support for the region's frontline healthcare workers.

Two weeks ago, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher put a call out for donations of calico bags for health workers to put their uniforms in after their shift.

"We put the call out on Thursday and by Monday we had over 200 bags come in," Mr Butcher said.

"Even people who don't sew volunteered to buy the material and some people took up the material and made the bags.

"Collectively as a community, they've certainly come to the fore and helped our wonderful frontline staff in the little way they could."

Yesterday, Rio Tinto added to the tally, donating 2000 bags.

"These will guarantee each staff member at the hospital will get at least two or three of these wonderful bags," Mr Butcher said.

"No matter if you've made one bag or donated 2000, they'll all go to the right people for the right reasons."

The movement began after reports health care workers copped verbal abuse when out in public in their uniforms.

Mr Butcher said it meant they could get changed and still visit the shops after work without the fear of people yelling at them or distancing themselves because of the uniform.

Gladstone Hospital director of nursing Nicole Branch said the hospital staff were grateful for the community support.

"It really makes it easier to continue to do what we do every day and we wouldn't be here without the community," Ms Branch said.

She thanked the community, not just for the bag donations, but also for staying home during COVID-19 to reduce the risk of spread.

"Everyone's really sone their part to flatten the curve," she said.