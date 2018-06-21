Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Davidson and Violet Pryde have teamed up to enter their garden in the My Home Awards for public housing tenants, which they've won three years in a row.
Steve Davidson and Violet Pryde have teamed up to enter their garden in the My Home Awards for public housing tenants, which they've won three years in a row. Matt Taylor GLA200618GARD
News

Champion green thumb Gladstone neighbours enter garden comp

Gregory Bray
by
21st Jun 2018 7:36 AM | Updated: 5:04 PM

STEVE Davidson and his neighbour Violet Pryde have a simple system when it comes to successful gardening.

"Violet tells me what to plant and I do all the heavy work," Steve said.

They must be doing something right as they've won first and second prize three years running in the My Home Awards for public housing tenants.

"I had no idea about gardening before I started, but I've learned a lot from Violet," Steve said.

Violet, 84, is modest about her gardening knowledge.

"I have a book inside that tells me what to plant and when," she said.

"Plus I watch gardening guru Costa on TV."

The two have been neighbours for five years, but their efforts in the garden mean they now share a friendship, as well.

"The garden has been good for all of us," Steve said.

"Neighbours pop out and chat when Violet's watering."

We look out for one another too, we're not strangers anymore.

"It's also really good for the mind, body and spirit."

They will be entering the My Home Awards again this year.

"Competition is pretty stiff, there's quite a few community gardens out there," Steve said.

As for the fruits of their labours Steve says they like to share the excess fruit and veggies around.

Steve Davidson and Violet Pryde have teamed up to enter their garden in the My Home Awards for public housing tenants, which they've won three years in a row.
Steve Davidson and Violet Pryde have teamed up to enter their garden in the My Home Awards for public housing tenants, which they've won three years in a row. Matt Taylor

Buy Now

"Last year we had over three hundred cherry tomatoes to hand out," he said.

Steve's advice for public housing tenants who want to start a community garden is simple:

"Get up and growing."

Related Items

community garden glenn butcher mp neighbours public housing tenants
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    SGBR tourism outshines Gold Coast with visitor numbers

    SGBR tourism outshines Gold Coast with visitor numbers

    Travel DOMESTIC overnight visitor numbers and tourism expenditure is growing at a higher rate at the Southern Great Barrier Reef than the Gold Coast.

    BREAKING: Biloela family's deportation appeal rejected

    BREAKING: Biloela family's deportation appeal rejected

    News Friends of Biloela family call for their release

    Beecher woman pitches Clothesline Brolly on Shark Tank

    Beecher woman pitches Clothesline Brolly on Shark Tank

    Business Woman forges ahead with dream to sell product nationwide.

    SHOP CLOSE: Gladstone's favourite sweet store to close doors

    SHOP CLOSE: Gladstone's favourite sweet store to close doors

    Business Eatery closes at Stockland Gladstone.

    Local Partners