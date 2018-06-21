Champion green thumb Gladstone neighbours enter garden comp

Steve Davidson and Violet Pryde have teamed up to enter their garden in the My Home Awards for public housing tenants, which they've won three years in a row.

STEVE Davidson and his neighbour Violet Pryde have a simple system when it comes to successful gardening.

"Violet tells me what to plant and I do all the heavy work," Steve said.

They must be doing something right as they've won first and second prize three years running in the My Home Awards for public housing tenants.

"I had no idea about gardening before I started, but I've learned a lot from Violet," Steve said.

Violet, 84, is modest about her gardening knowledge.

"I have a book inside that tells me what to plant and when," she said.

"Plus I watch gardening guru Costa on TV."

The two have been neighbours for five years, but their efforts in the garden mean they now share a friendship, as well.

"The garden has been good for all of us," Steve said.

"Neighbours pop out and chat when Violet's watering."

We look out for one another too, we're not strangers anymore.

"It's also really good for the mind, body and spirit."

They will be entering the My Home Awards again this year.

"Competition is pretty stiff, there's quite a few community gardens out there," Steve said.

As for the fruits of their labours Steve says they like to share the excess fruit and veggies around.

"Last year we had over three hundred cherry tomatoes to hand out," he said.

Steve's advice for public housing tenants who want to start a community garden is simple:

"Get up and growing."