Community fired up over future of Captain Creek brigade

Former First Officer of the Captain Creek Fire Brigade, John Massurit, at the community meeting to restart the fire brigade.

CAPTAIN Creek locals and former volunteer firefighters were angry about the lack of answers at the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service's community meeting about starting a fire brigade.

The meeting was held on Saturday to discuss how to form a brigade but the community still wanted to know why the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade and its 47 members were deregistered on November 2.

QFES Assistant Commissioner John Bolger said he signed off on deregistering the brigade, but was holding the weekend meeting to start another.

"What I'm seeking here today is to support this community, the best way we possibly can, into opening a rural fire brigade in this area," Mr Bolger said.

"I am more than happy for the current fire station up on the corner to once again house the rural fire service that belongs to this community, protects this community and is part of a bigger machine."

John Bulger listens to community concerns and answers questions a Captain Creek.

As for why the brigade was deregistered, Mr Bolger repeatedly told the crowd he could not go into details to protect the privacy of the person who made claims that led to the decision.

He said the brigade was deregistered due to poor financial management, misuse of brigade equipment, and significant tension with Rural Fire Brigade management committees.

"Our investigation is closed. Because there is no longer a brigade or volunteers with QFES, those problems will be met should those individuals choose to reapply or to apply again," he said.

"Tragically the only way to step forward was to deregister the brigade as a unit."

Former first officer for the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade John Massurit said there should be an investigation so QFES did not make the same mistake again.

"What I would like to have out of this and about this is some type of external inquiry, with the council being the recipient, undertaken by an independent party instead of it being pushed under the carpet," Mr Massurit said.

A frustrated John Massurit asks for answers.

Mr Bolger responded by saying QFES could not do any more because the ombudsman was involved.

Mr Massurit said he was one of the people under investigation and the handling by QFES was appalling.

"The ombudsman is being used as a last resort by us because QFES has taken no action on them and it has all just been swept under the carpet," he said.

"There had been no outcome from these audits and investigations against myself or the brigade, there has been no outcome and QFES won't give an outcome.

"The last line of the conclusion, and I will state this publicly, of the investigation against myself, reads, the remaining allegations are based on assumption, exaggeration and annual false information.

"And they were put against me by paid staff."

Community concern at Captain Creek brought out the locals to discuss the possibility of the local fire brigade.

The crowd was also angered by QFES' request for a different name once a new brigade was registered, a process which could take 90 days.

Anyone applying to join the brigade needs to undergo a criminal history check, a blue card check and would be vetted by QFES.

Mr Massurit said he thought he would apply again but didn't expect his application to make it past the vetting process.