Community empties pockets for house fire victims

HUNDREDS of kind strangers from across the region are banding together to help the victims of a horrific house fire donating baby clothes, food and furniture.

A fire tore through the entire structure of the West Gladstone house yesterday afternoon, leaving very little behind for the tenants, a pregnant woman, her partner and two-year-old daughter.

While no one was inside the two-storey house when it caught fire the couple renting the home have been left with just the clothes on their backs.

House fire in Boles Street, West Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA180418FIRE

Gladstone mum Joanne Cooper said the story was heartbreaking, and has offered baby clothes and a pram to the family.

"I've got a five week old baby and I look at it from that point of view,” she said.

"I don't know what I would do if I came home today and everything was gone up in smoke.

"Baby's need so much stuff and to think this mother came home and her life has been turned upside down.

"People have been so generous to me and I find people in Gladstone always want to help and are always very giving especially with their time.

"I don't need 10 new baby blankets and this mother who lost her house could certainly do with one.”

Childhood friend of the mother Lou Svejka-Marshall started a GoFundMe Page to help raise money for the family.

Mrs Svejka-Marshall who lives in NSW said it was the only way she could reach out and help her friend.

"She's got a two year old little girl, and is currently pregnant with her second baby,” she said.

"She lost absolutely everything, her first child's father passed away and has lost all the photos of him.”

As of yesterday afternoon the page raised more than $200.

"I felt so bad I didn't know how else to help so I started the go fund me,” she said.

"We grew up in Gordonvale, been friends since we were 11, our parents are close friends too.

"She has said she would like to be left alone at this stage as she's grieving over everything she has lost everything.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the fire was not deemed suspicious, but a Queensland Police Service investigation is still under way.