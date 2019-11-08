Community commitment a winner’s secret

ConocoPhillips Australia's Rob Gibb (centre) has won the Business Leader award at the Best In Business. Pictured with staff John Parker, Jack Buckthorpe, Kelly Larkin and Jerry Elbers.

CONNECTING with businesses, community involvement and volunteerism are key to being a business leader in Gladstone.

That’s according to ConocoPhillips Australia community relations manager Rob Gibb who won the Business Leader award at the Best in Business Awards.

“When I got the phone call to say that we’d been nominated and were finalists I was surprised and delighted,” Mr Gibb said.

“I’ve never really looked at where we fit because we’re a fairly young business in Gladstone by standards.”

This was the first time ConocoPhillips Australia has won at the awards presented by The Observer.

The operator of Australia Pacific LNG shipped its first cargo from Curtis Island in January 2016 and has 150 staff in Gladstone and a number of subcontractors.

However it’s the work outside the business that Mr Gibb believes was what made it a cut above the rest.

“We’ve been engaged with a lot of community groups and also business groups,” he said.

“That sort of commitment to Gladstone and supporting Gladstone is probably something that’s been noticed.”

ConocoPhillips Australia engages with 40 Gladstone businesses, runs educational programs in secondary and tertiary institutes, engages with Indigenous communities, has volunteering programs and sponsors a number of community events.

“It’s choosing carefully what you do but it’s a demonstration of the commitment to the community,” Mr Gibb said.

“We look for where the commitment is going to have the most value.”

Mr Gibb said he was humbled to be selected out of all the “very impressive” nominees and finalists.

“It actually really motivates business to take a look and say ‘wow’,” Mr Gibb said.

“It indicates we have a great thriving business community.”