Community champions added to street names list

IT TOOK only a matter of seconds for Gladstone Regional Council to approve the addition of the Cowburn name to its Approved Place Names Register at its meeting yesterday.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett wasted little time during the five-hour meeting when the agenda item to consider adding the names "Gary Cowburn” and "Joy Cowburn” to the register came up.

Gary Cowburn was a former boxing champion who won Queensland and Australian titles and became British Empire welterweight champion.

He was officially inducted into the Boxing Queensland Hall of Fame in 2009.

A life member of the Gladstone PCYC, Gary died last year aged 81.

Second wife Joy passed away in 2017.

Cr Burnett said adding "Cowburn” as an option for future road naming and "Gary and Joy Cowburn” as an option for future naming of assets other than roads was a "no-brainer”.

"It was a very easy decision for me and when it comes to the naming of assets I've always believed they should come from the register or be local identities or pioneers of the region that have put in to make this community what it is today,” Cr Burnett said.

"They (the Cowburns) are two very fine examples of that.”

Cr Burnett also revealed the street names for Stage 1 of the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett revealed the street names for Stage 1 of the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct. The entry road will be named after former deputy mayor and community champion Dave Burns, while the internal road will be named after the Pengelly family. Contributed

"Council delegated authority to me to name the two streets,” he said.

"I've named the entrance street Dave Burns Drive and the internal Pengelly Rd after the Pengelly family.

"Originally the Philip St precinct was the Pengelly pig farm and Dave Burns was a former deputy mayor, Gladstone sporting icon, life member of Gladstone Hockey, Clinton Park sports, Gladstone Area Group Apprentices - the man gave so much to this community.

"I was thinking of a few names to put in there but I couldn't think of better ones.”

Another potential street name - Sandy Creek Rd - was presented to the council for consideration.

Another potential street name - Sandy Creek Rd - was presented to the council for consideration at its June 18, 2019 meeting. The unformed road is located off Tableland Rd (between 2145 and 2151 Tableland Rd) in Mount Maria. Council declined to officially recognise the road as it did not meet criteria relating to the Approved Place Names Register. Google Maps

The unformed road is located off Tableland Rd (between 2145 and 2151 Tableland Rd) in Mount Maria.

The council declined to officially recognise the road as it did not meet criteria relating to the names register.