Community campaign launched for rebated MRI service

Zac Beers has launched a petition calling for a Medicare rebated MRI service in Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA230518GMRI

A COMMUNITY campaign to secure a new public Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine for Gladstone has been launched by Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers.

Neither of Gladstone's two MRI machines are licensed to receive Medicare rebates, which means residents can either travel to Rockhampton to receive a subsidised MRI or spend up to $500 to receive the service in Gladstone.

Mr Beers said the region deserved better access to public MRI machines, to allow people to get timely and affordable access to potentially lifesaving scans.

Yesterday he launched a petition at GladstoneMRI.com in a bid to show there was widespread community support for a licensed machine.

"I want to put as much pressure on as possible to make this happen because it's not fair that Gladstone misses out on this," Mr Beers said.

The number of licences is limited by the Federal Government.

In 2015 Central Queensland Medical Imaging's MRI Medicare eligibility licence was transferred to Rockhampton.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the transfer was approved because it would provide the greatest regional patient accessibility and because the majority of specialists were located in Rockhampton.

In May Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd told The Observer he had raised the issue of MRI licences with the Health Minister and that he would "not let this issue get swept away".

To sign the petition visit GladstoneMRI.com or for hard copies contact Zac Beers via zac.beers@queenslandlabor.org.