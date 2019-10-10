Community bands together to help keep our reef clean

There will be a ‘ReefClean’ beach clean up tomorrow starting at 1770 Headland. PICTURED: Agnes Water main beach

There will be a ‘ReefClean’ beach clean up tomorrow starting at 1770 Headland. PICTURED: Agnes Water main beach

DISCOVERY Coast Environment Group will host a beach clean up event tomorrow at 1770 Headland.

The clean up forms part of Tangaroa Blue’s ReefClean Great Barrier Reef Clean Up, funded by the Australian Government’s Reef Trust.

Discovery Coast Environment Group secretary Genevieve Olle said the clean up was an opportunity to make “a big difference”.

“It’s a small amount of time where we can make a huge impact just by picking up a couple of bits of plastic,” Miss Olle said.

Miss Olle said “a lot (of rubbish) is washing up and getting caught up in the rocks”.

“There is a lot down there and I think we could make a big difference spending an hour or two on the weekend,” she said.



The clean up will start at 9am and there will be a free barbecue for volunteers at Endeavour Park afterwards.

Following the clean up, the marine debris will be collected and the data will be submitted to Tangaroa Blue’s Australian Marine Debris Initiative Database. Gloves and rubbish bags will be provided but volunteers should bring their own hat and drinking water.