The Lovely Hearts Club community band are preparing for Under the Trees on Saturday September 21. (back) Leanne Christensen, Kyron Kirkpatrick (front) Abi Crawford and Lauren Bennett.
News

Community band under the trees

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOVE of music and community is what brings this brass and woodwind band together each year.

The Lovely Hearts Club Band will performing for a third year at Saturday’s Under the Trees festival.

Musical director Leanne Christensen the small group arrangement will play music especially written for them between sets at Saturday’s event.

“We’re like a little fill band,” Ms Christensen said.

She said it was great for the community band to be a part of the festival.

She said it was exciting for the students to rub shoulders with professional musicians.

“We’ve often been out the back with the main acts so you get to chat with them,” she said.

She believed some of the band could become a main act.

“There’s a few who have potential if they keep practising,” she said.

