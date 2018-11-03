Menu
SISTERHOOD: Women in Nepal with kits provided by CQUniversity and organisation Days for Girls.
Community asked to step up for women

Noor Gillani
by
3rd Nov 2018 5:00 PM

CENTRAL Queensland University students need help building more than 200 sanitary kits for underprivileged women in Nepal.

The kits will be given in January during a CQUniversity nursing trip to Pokhara.

People are asked to donate dark or patterned (no animals or eyes) cotton and polyester underwear sized eight to 16, pure cotton fabric and flannelette materials, wash cloths, face washers, travel-size soaps and Hercules storage bags (27cm x 33cm).

Donations can also be made in the form of Kmart and Big W vouchers or money, for which people can contact gladstoneqld@daysforgirls.org.

Physical donations can be dropped at the university's Martin Hanson Building foyer until November 30.

The initiative is in partnership with Days for Girls Gladstone. For more info visit www.daysforgirls.org.

