Shock at death of 'gentle giant' on NYE

A "GENTLE giant", known for his selfless nature, is how loved ones will remember Mick Kelso after a New Year's Eve tragedy on Sunshine Coast roads.

The dedicated teacher and loving family man has been honoured by hundreds of people after he was killed when hit by a car at Mountain Creek at 12.30am on Monday.

The father-of-three was catching up with friends and family on the Coast with his children and wife Angie Kelso before the accident.

The Kelso family looking over the Sunshine Coast on Mt Coolum. Contributed

Angie described her husband of 11 years as "one of the best humans to walk this earth" and was determined to keep his courageous and positive legacy alive.

Growing up in Rockhampton, Mick, 38, was one of three boys and always had a "wonderful and kind-hearted nature".

He met Angie in 2006, before they married in 2007 and had three children: Oliver, 9, Charlie, 7, and Bodhi, 3.

(From left) Angie Kelso with sons Ollie and Bodhi, Mick Kelso and daughter Charlie. Contributed

"Mick dedicated every day to making sure his wife and children were supported and loved," Angie said.

"Mick brought love, joy and laughter to every moment, every day."

The Kelso family made their mark on the Central Queensland community before packing up for Brisbane in 2017, where Mick worked as a teacher for disadvantaged youth.

The Kelso kids join in the crossfit fun while mum and dad, Angie and Mick take the lead. Contributed

The adventurous, outdoors man made the most of life, with Angie saying her young family had lost their pillar of light.

"Mick was someone who made me a better person," she said.

"He was my inspiration to dream and live big, always looking for the good in every situation.

Mick Kelso with his daughter, Charlie. Contributed

"Mick selflessly gave his time and energy to everyone around him, always focused on how to make someone else's day better.

"He made all of us more courageous in life. That's the love that my children and I have lost."

The Kelso family (from left) Angie, Mick, Bodhi (front), Ollie and Charlie. Contributed

Angie and her family expressed immense gratitude for the love and generosity from everyone who knew her husband.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the incident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Mick's family. Click here to donate.