Communities ride safer with new shared paths

TANNUM Sands and Seventeen Seventy communities can ride a little safer after the completion of major shared pathway projects.

An 800m shared pathway along Captain Cook Dr at Seventeen Seventy has been completed, providing suitable access for pedestrians and cyclists between the SES Grounds and Seventeen Seventy Marina.

A 600m stretch along Tannum Sands Rd between Coronation Dr and Hampton Dr is also now complete.

The total cost for the Captain Cook Dr project was $910,500 and the Tannum Sands path cost $320,000.

The Queensland Government contributed 50 per cent of the cost to each project under the Cycle Network Local Governments Grant Program in a joint initiative with Gladstone Regional Council.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the Captain Cook Dr project completed the link between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

“The Captain Cook Drive shared pathway was the missing link between both townships and a project that received significant community backing,” Cr Burnett said.

“Since the completion of this project, cyclists have a safer, dedicated path to actively commute

between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.”

Cr Burnett said the Tannum Sands pathway gave users better access to shopping facilities and connected them to Tannum Sands State High School and Pacific Ranch Estate.

The projects formed part of the council’s Pedestrian and Cycle Strategy.

“Council recognises the benefits in enabling people to walk and cycle around their communities and these pathways have been vital in providing residents with a safe area for essential exercise during the COVID-19 restrictions,” Cr Burnett said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was great to see investment in more cycle infrastructure for the community.

“We know that bike riding has many great benefits including fitness, reducing congestion on the roads and improving connectivity,” Mr Butcher said.

“But we also want to make it safer for cyclists and building more cycle infrastructure can improve safety for all road users.”