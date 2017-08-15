28°
Common mistakes made when deciding what to recycle

Matt Harris | 15th Aug 2017 2:31 PM
GLASS TO SAND: This chart shows how glass bottles will become sand in Rockhampton.
GLASS TO SAND: This chart shows how glass bottles will become sand in Rockhampton.

BIN night can be a tedious and sometimes revolting chore for some, but when recycling it's important to do the right thing.

The Gladstone Regional Council says while most residents do the right thing when recycling, there are a few common mistakes to avoid.

One of the most common mistakes was putting recyclable items inside plastic bags and placing them inside the yellow recycle bins.

"All recycling placed inside plastic bags unfortunately goes straight to landfill, since staff at the materials recovery facility are unable to open the bags for safety reasons," a council spokeperson said.

"Plastic bags are non-recyclable and bags get caught in the wheels and cogs of the sorting machinery, sometimes causing serious damage."

Another item often found in recycling bins was dirty nappies, which are also non-recyclable.

"Items that can be reused, like clothing, shouldn't be put into household recycling bins - instead they should be donated directly to charity organisations," the council said.

This chart shows how glass bottles will become sand in Rockhampton.
This chart shows how glass bottles will become sand in Rockhampton.

"Most people want to do the right thing and will make positive changes when armed with the right information."

Further underscoring the need to separate recyclable items from general waste is what can be reused from those items.

One initiative involving both Gladstone and Rockhampton is finding new ways to recycle glass. All Gladstone's recycling, including glass, is taken to Rockhampton.

Glass is crushed at Rockhampton's glass recycling plant and then trucked back to Gladstone to be reused as pipe bedding sand in the region.

The GRC said the council is investing in a new recycled glass storage facility at Benaraby to assist with the blending and storage of glass and sand to be used for pipe bedding material.

The council also has a Sort 'n' Save program which encourages residents to sort bulk amounts of rubbish prior to disposing them.

Most domestic recyclable items can be disposed of free of charge all year round.

Topics:  environment glass recycling

