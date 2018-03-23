Commodore stages comeback in Gladstone

NEW BREED: The 2018 Holden Commodore has been sourced from Europe, and is available with a choice of three engines, two four-cylinder petrol and diesel front-wheel drives, as well as a V6 all-wheel drive.

THE new ZB Commodore has arrived in Gladstone. It is the car that the sales team at Anderson Motors believes will win drivers back to the Holden brand.

Sales manager Wayne Muller said the new German-designed and built car had broad appeal for new and old Commodore buyers.

Even some of the die-hard V8 fans have been impressed with this new model," he said.

In fact one Commodore owner took it for a drive and immediately ordered one.

"His (current) car was less than two years old so he must have been impressed," Mr Muller said.

When asked which was his favourite model, Mr Muller said it was a toss-up between the VXR Sports Edition and the Tourer Wagon.

"As a family man, the tourer gives me the room to load on the surfboards and take my family on holidays but I really like the sports model," he said.

2018 Holden Commodore lands in Gladstone Greg Bray

Les Anderson said the new Commodore was aimed squarely at drivers who were looking at upgrading to a European-style car. "It's German made but has been modified for Australian conditions," he said.

And if it's power you want, Mr Anderson said the new turbocharged four-cylinder engine was outstanding.

"At 191kW they have 6kW more power than the old five-litre VL V8," he said.

Holden Commodore ZB Greg Bray

Buyers can choose between the four-cylinder front-wheel-drive or V6 all-wheel-drive models.

The higher range models were fitted with a stunning array of options, which include hugging, heated and cooled front seats with massage function and 360-degree camera.

The only bad news for old revheads was there are currently no plans to bring back utes or panel vans.