Committee to be established as Philip St precinct takes shape

Gladstone Regional Council wants to establish a committee for the Philip Street precinct. Picture: Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct stage 1b.

Gladstone Regional Council’s Philip Street project is rapidly taking shape, with the organisation now inviting expressions of interest for a committee.

The council is calling for community members to express their interest in being a part of the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct Advisory Committee.

The advisory committee will oversee the precinct’s progress and initiatives in order to achieve council’s vision for the space that supports and enhances community wellbeing.

The advisory committee will also provide council with advice on strategic planning, management and collaborative operations by focusing on the precinct’s services, proposals and performance.

Membership of the advisory committee will be voluntary and consist of up to six “ordinary members” (sought via EOI process) with a minimum of:

One representative of the Gladstone Region youth (18-25 years of age)

One representative of the Gladstone Region Indigenous community

One representative of the Gladstone Region Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD)

Community

One representative of the Gladstone Region disability community

One representative of the Gladstone Region senior community (55+ years of age).

Gladstone Region Councillor Chris Trevor said the council would love to see people with a keen interest and passion in developing a space for community wellbeing and interactions.

“Appointments to the committee may be for a period of 12, 24, 30 or 36 months or as otherwise determined by council,” Cr Trevor said.

“Those expressing an interest should advise of their availability in terms of the tenure periods.”

Council’s representation on the advisory committee will consist of a councillor and GRC representative, while The Salvation Army and Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited will also have representation.

The expression of interest period closes at 5pm on Thursday, April 22. Interviews will begin from the week commencing Monday, May 3.

The Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct was funded by the Australian Government’s Regional Jobs and Investment Packages, Gladstone Regional Council and the Gladstone Foundation, in partnership with The Salvation Army.