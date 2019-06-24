SKY HIGH: Mayor calls for watchdog to monitor airfares

A federal inquiry has concluded that price gouging and market manipulation are not the cause of high-priced regional tickets.

MAYOR Matt Burnett has called for a watchdog to monitor regional airfares to ensure passengers are not getting ripped off.

A federal inquiry has concluded that price gouging and market manipulation are not the cause of high-priced regional tickets.

Instead, airfares were affected by a lack of demand in outlying cities and towns as well as inadequate economies of scale, the senate committee said.

Among the report's nine recommendations were calls for a Productivity Commission inquiry into the determinants of regional airfares and the feasibility of operational subsidies.

Cr Burnett said he would like to see greater scrutiny of the prices airlines charged in regional areas, especially where there was little or no competition.

Cr Burnett said flights to Brisbane could hit $300 when purchased closer to the departure date.

He said an airfare watchdog would help keep the airlines honest and ensure customers were not paying inflated prices.

"A watchdog needs to keep an eye and if they are gouging they need to be brought to task," he said.

"I think we're lucky in Gladstone to have two airlines. If there was only one I have no doubt in my mind there would be price gouging."

Domestic flights from Gladstone have been among the most expensive in Australia and in some cases more costly than travelling overseas.

Gladstone Regional Council made its own submission to the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee.

The council's submission revealed that the Gladstone Airport for a time had among the highest passenger taxes in Australia for a coastal airport.

The council blamed factors such as the high cost of investment (the council spent $70 million on airport upgrades) and higher federal compliance costs for contributing to rising fares.

Its submission called for new funding to help councils subsidise the cost of running regional airports, cheaper compliance requirements and pricing oversight.

The senate report conceded that residents would be frustrated to hear that airlines were not deliberately inflating prices.

The committee concluded that "genuine market forces and economies of scale" were the main reasons behind higher fares.

"Based on the evidence before it, the committee could not form the view that there was 'price gouging' or other market manipulation taking place by airlines operating in regional areas," the report said.

"Unfortunately, there are immutable costs associated with the operation of an aircraft, and these cannot be reduced simply because a route is not between major metropolitan centres."

For example, regional planes flew less frequently and could only fit up to 100 passengers compared to frequent city flights which could carry 450 people. That meant the inescapable costs associated with operating an airline - such as staff, fuel and compliance - had to be spread between fewer customers.