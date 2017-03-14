Council to move meetings to region remote corners

THE travelling chamber of councillors has a nice ring to it - and it's how the council plans to run their future committee meetings.

Discussed at Gladstone Regional Council's general meeting last week, a motion was passed that would see future committee meetings be taken out of the chambers and into the community.

GOING BUSH: Councillors will hold meetings in communities across the region in a move to make sure all of the region is heard. Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

Councillors will gather, with an open invitation to the public, at community halls in Mount Larcom, Boyne Valley and Agnes Water in an attempt to connect with residents living in rural areas.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the meetings would book a councillor's whole day out - allowing them to spend one-on-one time with residents and ensure "all communities are being heard".