Committee checks costs of new Mon Repos turtle centre

The Mon Repos Turtle Centre is the focus on a parliamentary committee, which will hold a hearing in Bundaberg on Tuesday.

THE chairman of the inquiry into the new multi-million-­dollar Mon Repos Turtle Centre said the findings could be used to influence other environmental tourism developments.

The hearing will be at the Burnett Riverside Hotel in Bundaberg next Tuesday.

Bundaberg Tourism chief executive Katherine Reid said she would speak at the hearing.

Ms Reid attended a departmental briefing of the inquiry in Brisbane on Monday.

"It was very insightful, it was great to hear from the departmental representative," she said.

"Mon Repos is such an important piece of tourism infrastructure for the Bundaberg region so it is really great to hear that resonated across their statements of the ambitious vision to build Mon Repos Turtle Centre as a world-class visitor attraction."

Chairman Duncan Pegg said the committee's priority would be to listen to people who made official submissions, but that it would try to give time for other attendees to speak if they wanted to.

"You and members of the public can have a say and we welcome that," Mr Pegg said.

"Submitters always have a priority … we do try to give people an opportunity at an end, time permitting."

Concerns raised about the centre from local politicians included parking accessibility, the absence of a cafe, and limited accommodation.

The inquiry's intent was to examine the value-for-money from the facility, its public value, and impact.

It would also look at the revenue of the works or estimates of revenue and costs.

The State Government said construction cost $22 million, when the centre opened in time for the turtle-nesting season last November.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said he would be watching the hearing as a witness, but hoped that more people would apply to speak about their concerns.

Mr Bennett said the centre was "world class" and encouraged everyone to use it.

"I would love to see more emphasis on catering and opportunity for indigenous rangers," Mr Bennett said.

The hearing will start at 9am on Tuesday, February 11.