Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police set up a crime scene at the Calliope caravan Park after two bodies were found on December 6.
Police set up a crime scene at the Calliope caravan Park after two bodies were found on December 6. Matt Taylor GLA071218CVAN
News

Committal date set for Calliope double homicide accused

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Mar 2019 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE committal date has been set for the man accused of murdering a man and woman at the Calliope Caravan Park late last year.

John Bircsak, 64 is the man detectives charged with two counts of murder after the discovery of two bodies, a 60-year-old woman and 63-year-old man, at the caravan park on December 6.

The matters were mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday and Bircsak was represented by Stephanie Nicholas of Legal Aid Queensland.

The court ordered Bircsak to remain behind bars.

The matters are set to be committed to a higher court on May 7 at 2pm.

At the time it was reported that police were called to the Stowe Road caravan park about 5pm where the body of a man was found outside his caravan with significant head injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police investigations led them to a nearby caravan where they found the body of a woman inside her van with significant injuries.

Police told media the man and woman were known to each other.

calliope caravan park court crime gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court murder
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PRIVATE BATTLE: Qld Health to consider buying hospital

    premium_icon PRIVATE BATTLE: Qld Health to consider buying hospital

    Health GLADSTONE'S MP is urging Queensland Health to purchase the city's private hospital, after Mercy Health signalled its concern for the service's future.

    • 13th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Organic tea business recognised as one of the best

    premium_icon Organic tea business recognised as one of the best

    Business The Agnes Water business has been recognised for innovation.

    • 13th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Supply Chain Expo to offer something for everyone

    premium_icon Supply Chain Expo to offer something for everyone

    News All residents encouraged to attend next month's Supply Chain Expo.

    • 13th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Funds to offer 'specialist' help for bushfire impacted areas

    premium_icon Funds to offer 'specialist' help for bushfire impacted areas

    News Council hopes to recruit a community development specialist by April

    • 13th Mar 2019 5:00 AM