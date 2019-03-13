Committal date set for Calliope double homicide accused

Police set up a crime scene at the Calliope caravan Park after two bodies were found on December 6.

Police set up a crime scene at the Calliope caravan Park after two bodies were found on December 6. Matt Taylor GLA071218CVAN

THE committal date has been set for the man accused of murdering a man and woman at the Calliope Caravan Park late last year.

John Bircsak, 64 is the man detectives charged with two counts of murder after the discovery of two bodies, a 60-year-old woman and 63-year-old man, at the caravan park on December 6.

The matters were mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday and Bircsak was represented by Stephanie Nicholas of Legal Aid Queensland.

The court ordered Bircsak to remain behind bars.

The matters are set to be committed to a higher court on May 7 at 2pm.

At the time it was reported that police were called to the Stowe Road caravan park about 5pm where the body of a man was found outside his caravan with significant head injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police investigations led them to a nearby caravan where they found the body of a woman inside her van with significant injuries.

Police told media the man and woman were known to each other.