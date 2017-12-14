Commissioner wins injunction against former Gladstone lawyer

Former Gladstone solicitor David McHenry has had his practising certificate cancelled and is now being investigated by the Legal Services Commission.

Former Gladstone solicitor David McHenry has had his practising certificate cancelled and is now being investigated by the Legal Services Commission. Sarah Barnham

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

AN INJUNCTION against former Gladstone legal practitioner David Allan McHenry has been granted in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

The Legal Services Commissioner took the action to prevent Mr McHenry from "holding himself out as entitled to engage in legal practice when he is not".

Mr McHenry did not appear in court but was represented by Ben Cohen from Bartley Cohen Law.

The firm and Mr Cohen have been contacted for comment.

The Queensland Law Society cancelled Mr McHenry's practising certificate in March.

In a statement, the Legal Services Commission said the cancellation was because of a large number of complaints made about him by former clients.

The Queensland Law Society said it could not comment on the reasons why Mr McHenry's practising certificate had been cancelled because of the Legal Services Commission's investigation.

This cancellation means he is no longer permitted to practise law, or to hold himself out as entitled to do so.

"However, in October this year it came to the attention of the Legal Services Commissioner that Mr McHenry (was) telling his former clients that he had 'fought the Law Society and won' and that his practising certificate had been reinstated, when this was not the case," the statement reads.

"The Commissioner was concerned about the damage to members of the public and the reputation of the legal profession by his false representations, and sought the injunction to prevent Mr McHenry from continuing his conduct."

With the granting of the injunction, Mr McHenry is now prevented from:

"Falsely representing his practising certificate has been reinstated.

"Engaging in legal practices when he is not an Australian legal practitioner.

"Initiating contact with (either directly or indirectly) any clients of his former legal practice, David McHenry and Associates.

If he breaches the injunction, Mr McHenry could be held in contempt of court and face a sentence of imprisonment.

The Commissioner urges any former clients of Mr McHenry to report to the Commissioner any potential breaches of the injunction should they hear Mr McHenry continuing to "hold himself out as entitled to engage in legal practice".

The Commissioner currently has disciplinary proceedings on foot against Mr McHenry before the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal. The matter is expected to be heard in the new year.

There are 30 charges from nine complainants which the Commission is filing evidence for.