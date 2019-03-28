Commercial fishing industry to face reforms

A CORONER will deliver his findings and recommendations into the sinking of two fishing vessels and loss of eight crewmen after over a week of hearing evidence. Pictured: The Dianne after it was recovered from sea in 2018.

The joint inquest began last Tuesday into the sinking of trawler Cassandra in April 2016 and Dianne in October, 2017.

Several witnesses had been called to the stand including the only survivor in both capsizes Ruben McDornan, a crewman onboard the Dianne when it capsized and sunk off Seventeen Seventy.

During his summary of the evidence and witness statements counsel assisting the coroner John Aberdeen said the most important outcome of the inquest was to reduce the number of deaths on the water.

Mr Aberdeen told the coroner there was sufficient evidence to assume the eight men lost to both sinkings had drowned.

He said in both cases there was a significant delay in alerting search and rescue authorities to the capsize.

Mr Aberdeen said the men on board both vessels had no time to reach for and use safety equipment such as life jackets or epirbs.

The life rafts on board both vessels were unable to be used or did not inflate.

Mr Aberdeen said in both cases secured freezers had become dislodged and caused obstructions to the crewmen which may have contributed to their deaths.

He made many recommendations to the coroner, including the implementation of an alert system that would notify the Queensland Police Service whenever a fishing vessel failed to sends its location data to the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS).

Currently, there may be delays of up to four hours for search and rescue authorities to receive this information which Mr Aberdeen said could have been crucial in the case of both the Cassandra and Dianne.

No further evidence is expected to be given at the inquest and representing parties will provide summaries of their findings today in the Coroners Court at Gladstone.