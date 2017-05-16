27°
News

Commercial fisherman ignores police, VMR in high-speed chase

Sarah Barnham
| 16th May 2017 12:12 PM
A COMMERCIAL fisherman has been fined $1000 for some high speed fun in the harbour.
A COMMERCIAL fisherman has been fined $1000 for some high speed fun in the harbour. Brenda Strong GLA120612NOWW

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A COMMERCIAL fisherman who took a break from his duties to have a little high speed fun in the harbour has reeled in a massive fine.

John Edward Shepherd pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Police prosecutor Merilyn Hoskins said police spotted the white commercial fishing vessel at about 3.30pm driving at high speeds in the harbour.

Ms Hoskins said police called out to the driver of the vessel, but Shepherd ignored them and continued on his merry way.

Volunteer Marine Rescue staff piled into their own vessel and drove past the defendant, calling out for him to stop, to no avail.

Police made note of the business logo on the side of the vessel, and once it was moored to the pontoon, approached Shepherd.

The court heard Shepherd had slurred speech and was aggressive and abusive towards police.

He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .169%.

Shepherd was arrested and taken back to the watch house.

Magistrate Ross Woodford asked Shepherd, who was unrepresented by a lawyer in court, whether he had anything to say to explain his actions.

Shepherd said he was a trout fisherman, and had been offered work out on the reef.

He said while he understood the offence meant he would lose his licence, it would affect his ability to work.

"It was just way out of character for me," Shepherd said.

"But I will cop it.

"It is going to have a big impact on my life but I brought it upon myself."

He was fined $1000 and lost his licence for six months.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone magistrates court speeding boatie volunteer marine rescue

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Airport cafe liquidated, but CEO says there's a silver lining

Airport cafe liquidated, but CEO says there's a silver...

SIPPING on an espresso latte while waiting for a loved one to arrive at the Gladstone Airport will no longer be so simple.

Popular former business owner to keep serving up favourites

NEW CHANCE: Chef Lawrence Walsh and Paulette Walsh are pleased to join Jeremy Hastings at The Dock. The menu will now include a lot more than just burgers.

Chef to stay cooking after business closure.

Gladstone councillor reappointed to CQ health board

APPOINTED: Dr PJ Sobhanian.

Dr PJ Sobhanian gets a four-year term.

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Local Partners

Grant money has Calliope Roosters' ladies crowing

THE Roosters are one of 11 Gladstone groups to receive funding via the Queensland Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Wedding Expo coming to town on Sunday

STUNNING: Strong Images will be one of more than 30 stalls available to browse during the 2017 Gladstone Wedding Expo at the GECC.

THE 2017 Gladstone Wedding Expo promises to be one of the best yet.

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

THE beauty of India manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Spacious &amp; Solid Home - Close To Golf Course, Schools &amp; Local Shopping Centre&#39;s

176 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 1 $220,000

What can I say - Now is the time to buy homes in Gladstone and see your investment grow considerably over the next 5-10 years. This home is a spacious and well...

Would You Like Commonwealth Bank As Your Anchor Tenant?

81 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - A multi tenanted commercial property located in the heart of the ... FOR SALE BY...

- A multi tenanted commercial property located in the heart of the Gladstone CBD, anchored by Commonwealth Bank of Australia since 2010. - The property's two...

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 149000

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom (one of which are...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

GET LOSE IN SERENITY - BEAUTIFUL RURAL HOME - LIVE MIRIAM VALE/PLAY AGNES WATERS

13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale 4677

House 4 2 5 $430,000

If you have been looking for the ideal home and property look no further - this property is situated at 13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale on 2.3 hectares of land. With...

COUNTRY LIVING - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON 1.97 HECTARES

210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale 4677

House 3 2 2 $490,000

Do you want to live in the country and have room for the kids, horses or toys? Then this beautiful home at 210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale is for you - positioned...

Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road?

18 Cotton Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road? ... TABLE ALL...

Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road? This property comprises of; andbull; Property size 2074m2 andbull; Main Shed approx.

LOOKING FOR HARDSTAND OR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BLOCK

9 Red Rover Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to ... OFFERS

With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to the port this property is located very well. andbull; 17,800m2 of land, (1.78ha)...

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!