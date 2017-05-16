Commercial fisherman ignores police, VMR in high-speed chase

A COMMERCIAL fisherman has been fined $1000 for some high speed fun in the harbour.

A COMMERCIAL fisherman who took a break from his duties to have a little high speed fun in the harbour has reeled in a massive fine.

John Edward Shepherd pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Police prosecutor Merilyn Hoskins said police spotted the white commercial fishing vessel at about 3.30pm driving at high speeds in the harbour.

Ms Hoskins said police called out to the driver of the vessel, but Shepherd ignored them and continued on his merry way.

Volunteer Marine Rescue staff piled into their own vessel and drove past the defendant, calling out for him to stop, to no avail.

Police made note of the business logo on the side of the vessel, and once it was moored to the pontoon, approached Shepherd.

The court heard Shepherd had slurred speech and was aggressive and abusive towards police.

He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .169%.

Shepherd was arrested and taken back to the watch house.

Magistrate Ross Woodford asked Shepherd, who was unrepresented by a lawyer in court, whether he had anything to say to explain his actions.

Shepherd said he was a trout fisherman, and had been offered work out on the reef.

He said while he understood the offence meant he would lose his licence, it would affect his ability to work.

"It was just way out of character for me," Shepherd said.

"But I will cop it.

"It is going to have a big impact on my life but I brought it upon myself."

He was fined $1000 and lost his licence for six months.