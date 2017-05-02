Commercial angler busted for illegal fishing

An island near Swains Reef, where someone was sprung for illegal fishing.

A $10,000 fine is what a commercial angler copped after illegally fishing at Swains Reef, off Gladstone.

The commercial reef line fishing dory operator received the fine after being caught in a no-take green zone in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park for the third time.

The dory operator was recently convicted in Gladstone Magistrates Court after his dory was detected by a surveillance aircraft in a green zone at the Swain Reefs in February 2016.

The court heard the dory operator had two prior convictions following aircraft detections of his dory in marine park green zones.

"This case shows people who choose to ignore the law and engage in illegal activity in the marine park run the risk of considerable fines,” said Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority field management director Richard Quincey.

"We take these offences seriously.”

Mr Quincey said illegal fishing undermined the effectiveness of the network of green zones, which were designed to conserve the reef's biodiversity.

"We're doing all we can to reduce illegal fishing and other activity that harms the reef, including taking increasingly serious action against offenders,” he said.

"This is particularly important now with the reef's health under pressure from consecutive mass coral bleaching events, the impact of cyclones and an ongoing crown-of-thorns starfish outbreak.

"All marine park users can play their part by making sure they don't fish in green zones, anchor on or otherwise damage coral, and can report any illegal activity they see.”

Aircraft and vessel patrols in the marine park are conducted by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, Maritime Border Command, Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol, and Queensland Police.

Reports of suspected illegal activity can be made anonymously by calling the 24-hour hotline on 1800 380 048 or online at www.gbrmpa.gov.au/report-an-incident.