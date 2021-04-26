Menu
CommBank services down for customers

by Anthony Piovesan
26th Apr 2021 11:46 AM

 

Commonwealth Bank's online banking service is down, leaving thousands of people unable to use their cards.

Commonwealth Bank confirmed it was "aware of an issue impacting cards" on Monday morning.

"Credit cards, debit cards and some card settings may be unavailable right now," it said on its website.

"Some payments may also be unsuccessful. We're working urgently to fix this as soon as we can.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

