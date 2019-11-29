CommBank branches get behind local organisations

Carol Troop, Bronwyn Chisholm, Andrea Patrick (Pyjama Angels) and Therese Leigh at CommBank Gladstone with the donation to the Pyjama Angels

COMMONWEALTH Bank’s Gladstone and Kin Kora branches have shown their support for local organisations.

The donations were part of the Commonwealth Bank’s national pledge of $500,000 to “recognise organisations that make a difference in the communities”.

Each bank branch was allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.

The bank’s Gladstone branch voted to support the Pyjama Foundation.

The foundation’s volunteers, Pyjama Angels, help children in foster care with learning.

Kin Kora branch manager Shirley Kirk and her team donated their $500 to Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

“With the festive season approaching, it’s a timely opportunity for us to show our support for these great local organisations,” Ms Kirk said.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group president Judy Whicker said it was wonderful to be chosen as the recipient of the donation.

She said the group had its last fundraiser this weekend, but wouldn’t hold another until February so it was heavily reliant on donations.

“This $500 will certainly help us with vet treatment and food for the 150 animals we currently have in our care,” Ms Whicker said.

“Every little dollar is spread around.

“We make it work.”