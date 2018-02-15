Coming to a CQ sky soon: Gladdy snapper armed with drone

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

YES we've got a drone, yes we're excited and yes he has a name.

Harry, The Observer drone is the latest piece of kit we've acquired and our chief photographer Mike Richards is chuffed about flying him.

"It's very exciting having the drone because not only are we going to be able to get up over the major festivals and things like that but if there's an incident where there's a fire happening or something like that, we'll be able to see any potential property threats and be able to let the community know about it," he said.

"Also in areas where it's safe to launch the drone we will be able to get a better view of any incidents that happen on the highway.

"So then we will be able to give people a better idea of what's going on too."

For more than 150 years The Observer has brought readers the important news of the day and this latest addition once again shows our commitment to enhancing what we offer, in print and online.

So don't be worried if you see Harry in the sky, as Mike knows what he's doing and he will be doing his best to give you and us a unique perspective on our amazing region and everything that is a part of it.