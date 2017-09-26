COMING SOON: new toy store to open in Gladstone

BRAND NEW: Toyworld is set to open in Gladstone very soon.

BRAND NEW: Toyworld is set to open in Gladstone very soon. Bev Lacey

A BRAND new Toyworld Gladstone store is set to open with a party on October 7.

Store owner Dennis Boyce, who also owns the Rockhampton store, said there would be plenty of activities and giveaways in store.

He sees a viable market in town despite the current economic climate in Gladstone.

"What we have seen is a fairly large demand with Gladstone people coming up to the Rockhampton store," Mr Boyce said.

"We think it's a viable prospect to have a Gladstone store to provide that service for the community."

He said even though the Gladstone economy was struggling, there were a number of different stores seeing customers making the trip from Gladstone to Rockhampton for their shopping.

However, the store isn't just about selling to families.

"With the population you've got in Rockhampton, and it's a fairly family-based community, clearly we're a good fit for that demographic," Mr Boyce said.

"It's our custom that we provide puzzles and games and all sorts of different products for the broader community as well."

The store is currently recruiting, and will have eight to 10 staff in total.