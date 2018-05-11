'Bogan' comedy comes to Gladstone

BRING THE TISSUES: Alex Williamson promises his song Ode to a Drug Dealer will have audience members in tears.

BRING THE TISSUES: Alex Williamson promises his song Ode to a Drug Dealer will have audience members in tears. Matt Hofmann

COMEDIAN Alex Williamson is probably joking when he says he wants to get punched in the head.

Then again, fellow Australian comic, Jim Jefferies, suffered that indignity when he offended an audience member, and it actually made him more popular, with the incident going viral.

"I want that to happen," Williamson said.

"It's (the comic equivalent of) Kim Kardashian doing a porn tape."

Williamson has never been afraid to raise a few hackles, his latest show So Wrong, It's Wrong features jokes about, among other things, paedophiles and terrorists.

"It doesn't necessarily get you thinking," he says of his controversial jokes.

It just makes you laugh and you feel bad for laughing. Then you see everyone is laughing, and you don't feel bad

Adelaide-born Williamson had a hard time convincing his parents that stand-up comedy was the best career path.

"My parents are well-spoken doctors, they shake their heads at me," Williamson said.

"They don't know where they went wrong."

Williamson has nonetheless carved a career out of stand-up comedy, and - in a sign of progress - his father no longer suspects he's dealing drugs when he's performing night gigs.

His career trajectory has been boosted enormously by his online short videos, which have garnered him millions of followers world-wide.

In his videos, Williamson portrays himself as a stereotypical bogan, but, he says, although the characters aren't true to life there's still some verity there.

"I've got bogan credentials," Williamson said.

"I do drink during the day from the early start."

He also has a tattoo on his arm featuring the dates of an AFL premiership, something he said definitely indicates bogan qualities.

But when he's doing stand-up, Williamson said he's pretty much being himself, if an exaggerated version, and being himself involves some singing.

"I have my little guitar (along) and I sing a love song - Ode to a Drug Dealer, you might need a box of tissues," he said.

He's also got a song about gaming.

Williamson, a confessed play-station lover said gamers should attract women the way footballers do.

"I don't see why I can't be pulling all the girls with my skills," he said.

At the end of this tour, he plans to test his luck with 20 straight days of PlayStation.

NEED A LAUGH?

Williamson's show is on at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre May 18 @ 7.30pm

Tickets: Adult $37.50

Pensioner Concession/Student $29.90