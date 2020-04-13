Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor were The Goodies.
Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor were The Goodies.
News

Comedy legend dies from coronavirus

13th Apr 2020 3:54 PM

British performer Tim Brooke-Taylor, a member of comedy trio The Goodies, has died after contracting coronavirus. He was 79.

Brooke-Taylor's agent says he died on Sunday morning "from COVID-19".

Brooke-Taylor was part of Cambridge University's Footlights revue, the breeding ground of several generations of British comic talent.

Tim Brooke-Taylor in 2011. Picture: John Stillwell / Getty
Tim Brooke-Taylor in 2011. Picture: John Stillwell / Getty

 

The Goodies.
The Goodies.

He broke into radio and television comedy in the 1960s alongside future Monty Python members John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

Brooke-Taylor went on to form The Goodies with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The trio specialised in slightly surreal sketches incorporating visual inventiveness, slapstick and songs.

Their song Funky Gibbon even became a UK top 10 chart hit in 1975.

Their TV show, which ran throughout the 1970s, was a hit in Britain, Australia and New Zealand and developed a cult following in many other countries.

The Goodies formed part of a golden era of British television comedy in the 1960s and '70s that included Monty Python's Flying Circus and Not the Nine O'Clock News.

 

Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor were The Goodies.
Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor were The Goodies.

For more than 40 years, Brooke-Taylor was also a panellist on BBC radio's much loved comic quiz show I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.

Goodies co-star Garden said Brooke-Taylor was "a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with. Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable".

"His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear," Garden said.

Other stars have paid tribute:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brooke-Taylor is survived by his wife, Christine, and two sons.

Originally published as Comedy legend dies from coronavirus

comedy coronavirus death memorial seniors-news the goodies tim brooke-taylor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weather has snakes on the move

        premium_icon Weather has snakes on the move

        News Gladstone’s temperate autumn is pleasant for snakes as well as people.

        Facilities needed for Marine operations

        premium_icon Facilities needed for Marine operations

        News A tender is up for grabs with the department of Transport and Main Roads.

        Food packs delivered to vulnerable locals during pandemic

        premium_icon Food packs delivered to vulnerable locals during pandemic

        Health Roseberry Qld provides food support and remote counselling

        Doctors ramp up bid to add fluoride to water supply

        premium_icon Doctors ramp up bid to add fluoride to water supply

        Health Medical authority to approach councillors in dental health bid