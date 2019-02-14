Comedian to speak at special women's breakfast

The Zonta Club of Gladstone's International Women's Day Breakfast will be held on March 10 at the Yaralla Sports Club.

WOMEN across the Gladstone region are invited to a breakfast celebrating International Women's Day next month at the Yaralla Sports Club.

The Zonta Club of Gladstone is hosting the event, which will encompass the theme "think equal, build smart and innovate for change”.

Chair of advocacy Robyn Liddell said comedian Anna Daniels would be guest speaker at the breakfast.

"She's been entertaining people as a presenter on The Project,” Ms Liddell said.

In addition to her stint on The Project, Anna Daniels is also a writer and was short-listed for the 2016 Vogel Awards for her debut book Girl in Between.

Ms Daniels is an advocate for the promotion of rural and regional issues.

The Young Women in Public Affairs awards will also be handed out at the breakfast.

"The applications are in and we have a little committee who is going to have a look at those applications,” Ms Liddell said.

"Whether the person would be able to attend depends on who the winner is.”

The Zonta Club aims to promote equality for women in Gladstone.

"We're interested in empowering and getting equal opportunity for women,” Ms Liddell.

"We want a more gender-inclusive world, so we're looking at where the gaps are, what works still needs to be done.”

She also thanked the community for backing the club for the International Women's Day breakfast.

"We're very grateful and pleased for the support,” she said.

The event will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 8am, with tickets starting from $45. They can be purchased online at Eventbrite.

Full details of the breakfast are available on the Zonta Club's Facebook page.

While the event is being held on a weekend, International Women's Day is on Friday, March 8.