Chanel netball side.
Chanel netball side.
Netball

Comeback comes up short for Chanel's netball team

NICK KOSSATCH
by
1st Jul 2019 5:19 PM | Updated: 5:22 PM
NETBALL: Chanel College currently sit fifth in Pool D after day one of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Championship in Bundaberg.

With plenty of games left, the Gladstone side has the chance to move up the ladder.

Chanel's win came against St Ursula's 18-10.

"A slow start, but the team picked it up with some tight aggressive defence and pure speed and accuracy in attack," Chanel coach Kylie Kickbusch said after the first match.

A second half fightback was not enough against Holy Spirit Mackay in a 16-15 loss.

Today's final game against Canterbury College resulted in a 21-13 loss.

Competition continues tomorrow.




