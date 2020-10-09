Combined Gladstone outfit joins Capricorn Challenge

The first round of the Capricorn Challenge will be played on Saturday, with games in Rockhampton and one in Gladstone.

The first round of the Capricorn Challenge will be played on Saturday, with games in Rockhampton and one in Gladstone.

CRICKET: Six teams will contest the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge this season with the addition of the Port Curtis Cavaliers.

The new outfit, a combination of players from Boyne Island, Yaralla and Calliope, joins The Glen, Frenchville, Gracemere, Rockhampton Brothers and Capricorn Coast in the regional competition which starts on Saturday.

The Cavaliers will open their campaign against reigning champions The Glen at Gladstone’s Sun Valley Oval.

In the other Round 1 fixtures to be played at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds, Frenchville take on Rockhampton Brothers and Gracemere face Cap Coast.

Frenchville skipper Brent Hartley said it was good for the competition to have another team involved.

The Falcons have a similar line-up to last season but were excited to welcome back popular team man Chaice Bidgood.

Right-arm quick Callum McMahon will lead Frenchville’s bowling attack.

“He’s a big plus for us,” Hartley said. “He’s pretty handy with the ball and he’s a great team player; he gets around the guys and lifts everyone up a little bit so it will be good to have him back.”

Hartley said the Falcons had prepared well and were keen to get off to a flying start against Brothers.

“The way we’ve been training the last few weeks we’re building up pretty well for our first game,” he said.

“I think everyone’s just keen to get back into it.”

Frenchville’s champion all-rounder Joe McGahan will be looking for another big season.

Hartley said consistent all-rounder Joe McGahan would again be a key figure for the Falcons.

But he was quick to point out the team had great batting depth and an impressive bowling line-up spearheaded by paceman Callum McMahon, the team’s leading wicket-taker last season.

Hartley and teammates McMahon, Logan Whitfield, Sam Chew and Travis Applewaite got their first taste of competitive cricket last week, playing with the CQ Seamers at the Bulls Masters T20 competition in Bundaberg.

He said that match had them primed for their Cap Challenge opener.

“Hopefully we can hit the ground running and get off to a good start with a win,” he said.

All games start at 12.15pm on Saturday.