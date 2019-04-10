Menu
GREEN ROOM: Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society member Ian Smith and president Len Dowling with one of Mr Smith's many carefully cultivated orchids. Noor Gillani
News

Colourful event is sure to 'plant' a smile on your face

Noor Gillani
by
10th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COLOURFUL upcoming event is sure to plant a smile on the faces of those who attend.

In conjunction with the Harbour Festival, Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society will be holding a display over the Easter weekend to showcase the city's gardening talent.

GREEN ROOM: Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society member Ian Smith. Noor Gillani

President Len Dowling said there would be plenty of orchids, ferns and foliage on show, all grown locally despite a particularly hot and dry summer.

"We'll still put a nice display on just the same,” Mr Dowling said.

He said plants and orchids would be for sale and there would be a competition for the most skilled growers.

"We put (the display) on to show the people what we do,” he said.

"There's all different types, different varieties in orchids from your vandas to your cattleyas.”

Ian Smith is one of the society's newer members. He joined the group about a year ago and started growing orchids a year before that.

"It's not as easy as what I thought it would be,” Mr Smith said.

"There's a little bit of work to be done.”

He said the final product made it worth the effort.

The free display will be held at Bill Robertson Toyota on April 19 from 9am-5pm, April 20 from 9am-4pm and April 21 from 9am-1.30pm.

Demos will be held on day two between 9.30am-3pm and on day three from 10-11am.

Gladstone Observer

