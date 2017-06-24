Coloured tags for dogs to prevent attacks

NEW IDEA: Bruce Kelson (inset) wants to introduce coloured tags as law for people who own dogs to try and prevent canines attacking each other.

COLOUR-coded tags for big and small dogs could become the law under a Clinton man's ambitious plan.

Bruce Kelson's idea is on the agenda at this Sunday's regional Australian Labor Party conference at the Mt Morgan Community Service Hall.

Mr Kelson stressed this was not an attack on people who owned larger dogs, it was about prevention of problems before they happened.

"This is about making sure ... that the victims at the moment are reduced and they have a better recourse," he said.

"Part of that strategy though is for them not to become victims, so it's about prevention ... this is a conversation starter."

Mr Kelson said the idea behind the markers was not about declaring a dog dangerous, it was about giving people more awareness.

"It doesn't mean to say incidents won't happen butI think it actually helps," he said.

Another idea Mr Kelson had specifically for Gladstone to help stop dogs fighting each other was to install solar lighting at dog parks.

He said this would give owners more options about when to take their dogs to the park, "thinning out" the number of dogs.