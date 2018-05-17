Colour your world with the best of Gladstone's voices

SOUNDS OF COLOUR: The Gladstone Musical Society will be holding their annual concert in June and it promised to be a colourful affair.

IT CAN best be described as Gladstone's answer to Morning Melodies - it's the Gladstone Musical Society's latest music concert.

Colour My World With Music is the latest concert from the society.

President of the Society, Narelle Russell said the all-inclusive concert had one simple goal.

"We strive to make sure when people leave they are happier than when they came," Narelle said.

"We want everyone walking out singing and smiling.

"We're audience focused and not self-focused because without our audience, it's just a rehearsal."

June's concert is themed around colour, with songs like Blue Moon, Colours of the Wind and We'll Gather the Lilacs.

The concert will feature a broad spectrum of songs with every tune associated with a colour.

The concert will be held at 10am on June 29 at Gladstone's Senior Citizens Centre on Oaka Lane.

"Everybody's welcome, whether it's a group of 10 or just one person," Narelle said.

"We'll make sure they fit in, we'll make sure everybody feels welcome and we'll make sure everybody feels part of the performance.

"If it's just one person who'd like to come along, we will always try to put them in with another group of people we know are very friendly."

The Gladstone Musical Society has a strong history in Gladstone, after it was first established in 1956.

The group began as a full orchestra choir, though the orchestra component gradually fell away as people left town or stopped learning musical instruments.

Now the 25 member women's choir rehearses on Tuesday mornings.

The society has held a number of concerts in the past for important causes.

"We have done a Raise The Roof concert when we were raising fund to re-roof our hall," Narelle said.

"After we got funding to do the hall we then had a fundraising concert, the $2000 proceeds we gave to the (Ray's) Soup Kitchen.

"We had received so much and been given everything so we thought we'd do something in return.

The group is hoping their audience will join in the fun by wearing their best and brightest colours to the concert.