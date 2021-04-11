COLOUR POP: New hair care collection celebrates diversity

Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra has joined forces with a leading hair care Matrix to deliver an inspiring collection that celebrates diversity and Australia's beautiful landscapes.

The NewsMail recently revealed her collaboration with How We Roll Co but now Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra has a new and exciting project underway.

Teaming up with Matrix to deliver a limited edition hair care range, the artist who grew up in Bundaberg has created stunning designs for the recently released collection.

Matrix general manager Nathan Gorman said the range features eight haircare packs and are suited to all types of hair and needs.

“The Matrix x Sar.ra collection is designed to evoke thoughts to believe and to dare to dream no matter who you are or where you‘re from,” Mr Gorman said.

“(It) celebrates the diversity of our people, the beauty of our landscapes and encapsulates the colourful heartbeat of Australia pulsing through us all, starting at the heart of the longest continuing culture in the world – our First Nations communities.”

Known for using her art as a powerful tool in storytelling to educate and share Aboriginal culture and its evolution, Mr Gorman said the Goreng Goreng artist was the perfect person to convey the brand’s message.

“This year Matrix is approaching the professional hair industry as the most colourful and inclusive brand on offer (and) as such we wanted to align with an artist that shared the same values and carried their passion through their work,” he said.

“Rachael’s work often challenges and explores the themes of society‘s perception of Aboriginal art and identity in a fun and engaging style.

“As well as her stunning artwork Rachael is an advocate for Aboriginal rights and representation, is a voice that Matrix found such power in and is one that we wanted to celebrate and amplify as a brand.”

The general manager said the limited edition collection has already generated a positive response from the public for the collection’s bright and colourful artwork but also for what it represents.

“Not only have people loved the look of the packaging but the on-shelf presence has sparked conversation around the reason behind the artwork too.

“Through our new brand ethos of all hair types – all humans, we believe that these packs can continue to be used to bring an array of amazing organisations and stunning artists to the forefront and continue to be a catalyst for conversation celebrating diversity.”

The limited edition collection features eight packs and can be purchased in-store or online at Hairhouse Australia.

The Goreng Goreng artist said she was excited for the year ahead and had a few more things up her sleeve after the successful launch of two major collaborations.

“I‘ve just released my latest collaboration with Matrix celebrating all hair types and all humans,” Ms Sarra said.

“It‘s really important for huge international brands like Matrix to be inclusive for all hair types and all humans and it was a great opportunity to play a role in doing this on a national and local level.”

In support of the partnership Matrix is donating $10,000 to Sisters Inside – the community organisation selected by the artist which supports criminalised women, girls, children and families.

The Matrix x Sar.ra limited edition collection is available to purchase in-store and online at Hairhouse Australia.

Packs are $32.95 each.

