Collingwood star suffers painful blow

Collingwood star Steele Sidebottom will undergo surgery on a ruptured testicle and will miss Friday night's clash with Essendon.

Sidebottom was accidentally kicked in the groin at training on Wednesday, left the track and was later found to have suffered a ruptured testicle.

The midfielder will have surgery on Wednesday night and it is unclear when he will return.

"Steele was in clear discomfort but the extent of the injury and an anticipated recovery period won't be known until after the surgery," Collingwood general manager of football Geoff Walsh said in a statement.

"It is certainly disappointing for Steele but the upside is that we have the break between the end of the home and away season and finals to give him added time to recover."

Sidebottom was accidentally kicked when smothering a ball. The player involved had feigned to kick on one side, then kicked on the other foot instead.

Former Swans star Jude Bolton summed up the response of just about every male ever on Twitter.

Teammate Taylor Adams said Sidebottom had been "quite distressed" and was "in a lot of pain" from the injury.

"He has ruptured his testicle which requires surgery. He is going under the knife tonight to fix that up and obviously won't play on Friday night," Adams said on Fox Sports News' AFL Tonight.

"I believe he went to smother a ball and copped a kick in the groin.

"He was in a lot of pain. You can tell when something hurts Steele because he is pretty tough and he keeps most things to his stuff.

"After the training session he was quite distressed and obviously the outcome is not ideal for us, but hopefully we get him back for the first week of the finals.

"He ended up leaving the track. He was still in distress two hours after we finished training. It is something you don't expect to happen."

Prior to this injury, Sidebottom had played 88 consecutive AFL games - and hadn't missed a game since Round 4, 2016.

