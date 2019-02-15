Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
AFL

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey suffers injury scare

15th Feb 2019 10:23 AM

STAR Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey has been helped from the field after hurting his leg at AFL pre-season training.

De Goey was seen holding his left leg after a marking contest and trainers had to help him leave the ground at the Holden Centre.

He limped around the boundary line as he struggled to put weight on his leg.

He will have scans today to determine the extend of the injury.

The scare came after the 22-year-old missed a couple of games late in last year's home-and-away fixture with bone stress in his lower leg. His training program had been modified over summer as he dealt with foot issues.

The goalsneak had his best season last year, kicking 48 goals in 21 games and playing a pivotal role as the Magpies reached the grand final.

More Stories

Show More
afl collingwood magpies jordan de goey
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    WEATHER: Find out if we will see more storms today

    premium_icon WEATHER: Find out if we will see more storms today

    Weather The radar site gauge recorded 16mm of rain, while the airport recorded 17mm.

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    premium_icon Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    Weather Trailers flipped, sheds down in freak storm

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:17 AM
    Fresh look for airport website

    Fresh look for airport website

    News Makeover for Gladstone Airport website.

    Many a good tune will be played on this old fiddle

    premium_icon Many a good tune will be played on this old fiddle

    News 'To restore a 308 year old violin is a real honour.'