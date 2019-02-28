Pies star could miss first month

Collingwood is awaiting specialists' advice on a finger injury that could put Taylor Adams out for the first few rounds of the season.

The Pies today confirmed Adams was still having a long-standing finger injury assessed by doctors, but had not yet decided on a course of treatment.

Media commentator Terry Wallace told SEN Radio today Adams, superb in the finals series for Collingwood, would need a bone-graft that would sideline him for 6-8 weeks.

That would put him out for as much as the first month of the season.

But Collingwood is still waiting on medical experts to assess whether he needs a procedure for an issue he has carried for some time.

Adams was Collingwood's most consistent midfielder in the finals, amassing 24 possessions in the losing qualifying final, 36 in the preliminary final against Richmond and 31 and nine clearances in the Grand Final.

He finished second in Norm Smith voting to Luke Shuey (11 votes), picking up three votes and a pair of two votes from judges to finish with seven votes.

In positive news for the Pies, Jordan De Goey has resumed training a fortnight after a mid-foot sprain.

He moved freely in some training only 13 days after the injury suffered in match simulation.

He now seems in no doubt for the Magpies' Round 1 clash against Geelong that could draw a bumper Friday night crowd at the MCG.