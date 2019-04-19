Beams gets last laugh over Lions

Dayne Beams celebrates a win on his return to the Gabba post-match. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England.

A bumper Gabba crowd booed every one of his 26 disposals, but Dayne Beams had the last laugh on his return to Brisbane.

The former Brisbane Lions skipper played an important hand in his side's 62-point thumping on Easter Thursday, which was led by 35 disposals from Adam Treloar and four goals from Brody Mihocek.

Playing his first game against the Lions after returning to Collingwood in last year's trade period, 29-year-old finished with 26 possessions, three marks and three tackles.

Beams' crowning moment came late in the third quarter when he drilled a set shot goal to launch the Magpies to a unassailable lead at the last break.

The first of Dayne Beams’ teammates rush to celebrate his third-quarter goal. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/AFL Photos/Getty Images.

His teammates came from everywhere to celebrate with him, aware of the significance of the moment.

"We came away pretty comfortable winners in the end in front of a pretty good crowd," Beams said on Channel 7.

"The last four years I have played here and I have never seen it this full.

"Quite a lot of Collingwood supporters as well so it's great they all turned up."

Beams laughed off his treatment from the crowd, adding he had became used to being booed after leaving the Magpies.

Dayne Beams salutes after kicking a goal on his return to The Gabba. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/AFL Photos/Getty Images.

"They used to boo me every time I played (against) Collingwood here, so I am kind of used to it," he said.

Treloar hailed the 'unbelievable' influence of Beams, who he said had been prepared for a 'hostile' return.

"When he kicked that goal, I said 'that's the first I've liked, because other than that you have kicked it on me'," he said.

"To come and fit in well and add extra class to the midfield (is a) credit to him.

"We knew it would be hostile. He would be licking his lips knowing we got the four points."

Beams said playing alongside so many of Collingwood's players in his first stint at the club had made his transition easier.

"I am probably not playing as much game time at the moment. But I am being able to have more of an impact when I get the footy."