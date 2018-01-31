Collecting memorabilia has Alex feeling like a kid

BIG KID: Gladstone resident Alex Staines shows off some of his sporting memorabilia which has has collected since childhood.

LIKE a starry-eyed kid, Alex Staines just loves collecting sports memorabilia.

The former restaurateur used to be surrounded by walls of memorabilia during the time he owned Hog's Breath Cafe, although all those collectables were sold with the business last year.

However, it hardly made a dent in his collection as the sports tragic has enough memorabilia sitting around his house to fill at least two restaurants.

Alex estimates he has hundreds of pieces of memorabilia including signed and framed jerseys, cricket bats, collector cards, footballs and bar-related memorabilia.

His feature piece is a framed Brisbane Lions jersey from the Lions' inaugural premiership in 2001 which measures a daunting 1600mm x 1670mm.

"I started collecting because I always just loved sport,” Alex said.

"Some of the items in my collection I can remember exactly where I was at the time. The treasure hunt is what I've always enjoyed about it.”

Alex has been collecting and autograph hunting since he was about 10 years old, so he's amassed quite the bounty of memorabilia over the past 30-odd years.

One of his first autograph experiences was one that still sticks with him today - the time former Aussie cricketer Mike Whitney made him cry.

"I was at the Gabba back in the day where they still had the greyhound track and out the back they had the training nets,” he said.

"All these kids would line up with their mini bats and you're putting your mini bat through the fence where they're training.

"All the kids were yelling out 'Whitney! Whitney! Whitney!' - and mind you this was when he was a big deal.

"So he's come over to me and asked 'what's your name?' and I said 'Alex'.

"And he said 'what's your surname?' and I said 'Staines'.

"Then he goes 'how would you like it if I just went Staines! Staines! Staines!?' and I told him people call me that anyway - I was being singled out in a big crowd.”

It was at that moment the tears started to flow for Alex the kid.

"Then I just got his autograph and cleared off.”

While most sports people are happy to oblige when it comes to autographs, there are some exceptions.

"You'll be amazed at how many of them are approachable and willing to have a chat,” Alex said.

"Steve Waugh was sometimes a little short, but one that was hard to get was 'Captain Grumpy' Allan Border - It depended on what sort of mood you got him in.”

One of his prized pieces is two different variations of Sir Donald Bradman's signature.

"Probably the most famous person to have ever changed their autograph was Bradman,” he said.

"He was one of those people that didn't agree with people profiteering from his signature, which I completely agree with.

"Somewhere in the mid-80s he changed from the looped autograph to just having the stroke underneath (pictured below) - the ones with the loops are the more valuable ones.”

Don Bradman changed his autograph during the 1980s from the looped autograph (left) to just having the stroke underneath (right). The looped signature is more valuable. Matt Taylor GLA280118ALEX

Alex plans to offload some of his memorabilia when he travels to this weekend's Toowoomba Swap Meet.

The meet is the largest in the southern hemisphere and this year will be Alex's sixth visit.

He'll take down a trailer full of bar collectables and "garagenalia” like old petrol and oil signs which have grown in value recently.

Alex admits he has way too much memorabilia and hopes to keep wife Sally happy by getting rid of some at the weekend.

There is, of course, a possibility he could come back with more than he took down.

"My wife mentioned that to me... there is a slim possibility that could happen, but I don't think I'd be coming back to my home if I tried that.

"The locks would be changed.”