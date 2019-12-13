Collaborative cubby house

Ian Horseburgh, Jayden Munro and Jordan McIntosh (front) George Young, Tully Craze and Hudson Craze at the newly built cubby house at Rainbow Kids kindy.

IT MAY look like an ordinary cubby house, but so far it’s been an ice cream van, a police station and a fire truck.

But more importantly, it’s a project that brought three groups together to provide something new for the Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre.

The project started as a lesson on colours for the children that turned into building models and eventually making a full scale piece.

But the kindy wouldn’t have been able to do it alone. It was the perfect project for Rosella Park State School’s Year 11 and 12 students to do some hands-on work.

Teaming up with the Men’s Shed, the vision was brought to life on Thursday.

Rosella Park State School senior transition officer Angela Craze said it started with a conversation between the directors and herself.

“We thought why don’t we get the Rosella boys in because they’ve been working with the Men’s Shed and they’ve done some amazing work,” Mrs Craze said.

“It became a partnership.”

She said as part of the students learning they had the goal of planning and participating in a community activity.

“So that was one of their goals they were studying and that’s how they were able to achieve it this semester,” she said.

Rainbow Valley co-director Paul Hayes said it had been great to work with the two groups.

“When the Rosella boys first came together with Rainbow Valley kids it brought the best out in everyone,” Mr Hayes said.

“It was really good to see different parts of the community come together.”

The Men’s Shed president Ron Steen said it was an important project for the men.

“It gives the guys an activity to work on when they’re at the shed as well,” Mr Steen said.

“The best thing is to see it used like it is today.”

The materials were sponsored by Lend Lease.

