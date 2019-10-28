Collaboration the key to success for EQIP

Glenn Butcher MP and EQIP operations manager Nicole Allison after the Queensland Training awards.

EDUCATION Queensland and Industry Partnership Gladstone Incorporated have taken out the Premier’s Industry Collaboration Award.

The 58th Queensland Training awards celebrated the individuals and organisations that strive to achieve success, best practice and innovation in vocational education and training.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said EQIP had offered Gladstone students an alternative education for many years.

“The key to their success is in the wide-ranging partnerships with our local industry and community,” Mr Butcher said.

EQIP operations manager Nicole Allison said the organisation was proud to be recognised at the state level for the award category.

“There is nothing similar to what we are doing in Queensland, or even nationally as far as we know,” Ms Allison said.

“Gladstone is lucky to have such supportive local industries and businesses, as well as high schools committed to providing the best opportunities for our region’s students.”

Ms Allison said EQIP acted as a central point of contact to facilitate school and industry collaboration.

She said the collaboration allowed the organisation to provide a range of exciting alternative education opportunities and career pathways for students.

EQIP’s goal is to support the economic growth of the Gladstone region by developing the next generation workforce.