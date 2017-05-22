Collaboration key for oil and gas industry

CHALLENGES AHEAD: The entire oil and gas industry is facing a number of issues and Deloitte says collaboration is an important thing for companies to work on.

AUSTRALIA'S gas industry has been in the spotlight this year, with issues surrounding the supply and price of gas to the domestic market.

At the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Conference last week, Deloitte presented a report saying collaboration in the industry is the key to overcoming challenges companies are facing.

"The Australian oil and gas supply chain has a significant challenge in moving towards a more collaborative model, but also a unique opportunity,” the report reads.

"With new LNG projects coming online, asset management capability across operators and service companies will become key. The remoteness of assets also imposes a high level of interdependency on the sector and strong collaboration is critical for overall success.”

Deloitte says several forums have begun and collaboration initiatives have started with varying levels of success. "In these forums, as well as in our research, the message is consistent that companies can see the benefits of collaboration. Our survey indicated that the key benefits operators are seeking from collaboration are reducing cost and risk, and acquiring knowledge through shared learnings,” the report reads.