Colin shares cancer story in front of hundreds

Colin Burke was the fittest he’d ever been when he was first diagnosed with cancer.

The news came as a total shock to the then 57-year-old, when he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2005.

“I‘ve always played sport and I was swimming at the Australian titles at the time,” Mr Burke said.

“I was probably the fittest I’ve ever been in my life and it just came out of the blue.

“I asked the surgeon ‘why?’ and he said I was just unlucky … it was sobering.”

170 people gathered for Cancer Council Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea 2021 at the Gladstone Bowls Club.

The 73-year-old shared his cancer story to more than 100 people at Cancer Council Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea held at the Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls & Citizens Club on Thursday.

Mr Burke, who has been a long time supporter of Cancer Council, said he wasn’t aware how many people in the community were affected by cancer until he was diagnosed himself.

He said he would have “struggled” without the organisation’s services.

“The cancer council does a marvellous job in this community,” he said.

“Without Cancer Council I’ve probably would have struggled with cancer.”

Cancer Council Queensland community development specialist Rebecca Field said roughly 1345 Central Queenslanders were diagnosed with cancer each year.

Ms Field said Cancer Council services such as transport, accommodation, counselling were vital to the Central Queensland community.

“The funds raised in these events are vital to these people so they can access those services,” she said.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it was great to see a lot of the community supporting the event.

To host or donate to Australia’s Biggest Morning tea please visit, biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

